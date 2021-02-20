Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $13.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1,869 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.