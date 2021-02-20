Meridian (MRBK) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) is one of 166 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Meridian to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million $10.48 million 14.51 Meridian Competitors $7.53 billion $1.53 billion 12.26

Meridian’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Meridian and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meridian Competitors 1459 6800 6052 314 2.36

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.33%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 12.97%. Given Meridian’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42% Meridian Competitors 15.68% 8.45% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian competitors beat Meridian on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

