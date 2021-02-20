Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $168.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.37. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $178.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

