Scotiabank Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $14.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PPRQF opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

