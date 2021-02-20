Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of RDSMY opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.