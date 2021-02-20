SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMTGY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.