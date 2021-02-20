The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
