The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

