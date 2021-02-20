KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KPT. TD Securities decreased their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) stock opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$100.28 million and a PE ratio of 137.47. KP Tissue Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.70.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

