Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCGLY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.82.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

