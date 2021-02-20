Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

