Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE:OSH opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,903,703 shares of company stock valued at $470,343,264 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

