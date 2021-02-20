Canaccord Genuity Raises Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Price Target to $7.00

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

SESN opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $410.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

