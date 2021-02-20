Canaccord Genuity Raises Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Price Target to $7.00

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.
SESN opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $410.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
Read More: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.