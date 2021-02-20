Wedbush Increases Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $130.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SNBR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

SNBR opened at $121.93 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

