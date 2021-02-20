Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 123,865 shares of company stock worth $1,459,132. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 265,699 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

