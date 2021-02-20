Analysts Offer Predictions for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

VPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $448.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

