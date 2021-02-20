Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oncorus, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oncorus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $17.55 on Friday. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

