Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Raised by Desjardins

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.05. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$40.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

