Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $178.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.84) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.44.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $148.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,406,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,232,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

