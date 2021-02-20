Credit Suisse Group Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $62.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of XOM opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

