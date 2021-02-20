Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) vs. FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) Head to Head Analysis

FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FFP Partners and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lazydays has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.01%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Partners and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A Lazydays 2.89% 26.76% 5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFP Partners and Lazydays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $644.91 million 0.34 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, suggesting that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lazydays beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFP Partners Company Profile

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

