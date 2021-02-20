Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.05.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA opened at $288.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.