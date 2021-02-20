Financial Survey: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and The Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 24.81% 8.36% 1.09% The Community Financial 17.66% 7.51% 0.72%

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Community Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and The Community Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 The Community Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.05%. The Community Financial has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.01%. Given The Community Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Community Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of The Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of The Community Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Community Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Community Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and The Community Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $308.70 million 3.63 $92.05 million $3.10 12.61 The Community Financial $78.22 million 2.14 $15.27 million $2.75 10.30

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The Community Financial. The Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats The Community Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. It also offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; four loan production offices in La Plata, Prince Frederick, and Leonardtown, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

