Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $24.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

NYSE OVV opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

