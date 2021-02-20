Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

