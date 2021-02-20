Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $14.38.
UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile
