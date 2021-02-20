Continental Resources’ (CLR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of CLR opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

