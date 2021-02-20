Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $72.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

