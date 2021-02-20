Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $15.64. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 247,031 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

In related news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

