Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.40. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 4,076,773 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$201.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

