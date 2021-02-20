iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.50

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.50 and traded as high as $68.46. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 6,236 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

