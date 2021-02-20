ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.54

Shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.54 and traded as high as $43.63. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Get ProShares Ultra Telecommunications alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 14.93% of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.