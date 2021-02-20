-$3.39 EPS Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.61). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,068.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($36.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.06) to ($33.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 74.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

