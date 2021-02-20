$1.39 EPS Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.77. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14,000%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

