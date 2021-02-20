Cowen Raises Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $57.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 113.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.