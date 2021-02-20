Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

