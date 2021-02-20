Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

KMX stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 383.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

