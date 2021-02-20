Hanmi Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

HAFC stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $505.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,988 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

