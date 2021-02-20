New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 174,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 448,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

