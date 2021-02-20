Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sims Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sims in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

SMSMY opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.69. Sims has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s payout ratio is currently -15.79%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

