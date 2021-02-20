FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zurich Insurance Group AG Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zurich Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.