FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MonotaRO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MONOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MonotaRO stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.49. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

