American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Software in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get American Software alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $19.83 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $646.18 million, a P/E ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 30.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Software by 21.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Software by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.