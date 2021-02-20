Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.

NYSE HLT opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.