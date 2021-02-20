Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Raised by Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

STAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

