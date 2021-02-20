Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABEO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,986 shares of company stock worth $2,069,880. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

