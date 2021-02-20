TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Upgraded at BGC Financial

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) was upgraded by analysts at BGC Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TAVHY stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.33.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
