TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Upgraded at BGC Financial

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) was upgraded by analysts at BGC Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TAVHY stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

