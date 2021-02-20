Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

TSRYY stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

