Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target to $28.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.

VYGVF stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

