Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SW. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

SW opened at C$23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$863.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.03, for a total transaction of C$75,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$434,397.06.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

