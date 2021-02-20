Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $19.77.
About Allegro.eu
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.