Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 27.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 273,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $838.78 million, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

